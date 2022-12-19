By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 7:53

Ukraine's Air Force reportedly shot down Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones fired from Sea of Azov. Image: andrey_l/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE’S Air Force has reportedly shot down 30 of 35 Shahed-136/131/ Geran-2 loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov overnight, as reported on Monday, December 19.

“On the night of December 18-19, 2022, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” Ukraine’s Air Force wrote on Facebook.

“In total, about thirty-five barrage munitions were found.”

It added: “As last time, the strike UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

“The forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed thirty “Shaheds” of the Russian occupants!

“The units of anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aviation, and mobile fire groups were involved in the destruction of air targets.”

The Shahed drones were recently described as “highly effective in the role of terror bombing Ukrainian cities” by war expert Oliver Alexander.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, Alexander said that “while the Iranian Shahed-136s are primitive and inaccurate, they are highly effective in the role of terror bombing cities and forcing the Ukrainian military to use higher value air defence weapons to counter them.”

“If Russia can keep procuring large quantities, either through continued imports from Iran or the establishing domestic production, they could theoretically keep up daily terror bombing attacks on Ukrainian cities for the foreseeable future,” he said.

He added: “While a lot of air defence weapons have been sent to Ukraine, the numbers aren’t infinite and the production is more complicated and takes longer than the production of Shahed-136 style drones.

“A large portion of Ukrainian air defence supplies could theoretically be kept occupied by daily terror bombings of cities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.