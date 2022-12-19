WATCH – Belarus’ Lukashenko meets a well looking Putin as he disembarks in Minsk

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 December 2022 • 14:26

Alexander Lukashenko with Vladimir Putin - Image Credit kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

Alexander Lukashenko the Belarusian President was waiting on the runway to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as he disembarked in Minsk.

Treated to a red carpet welcome on Monday, December 19, the visit is the first by Putin to the country since June 2019. Looking well and relaxed, Putin was met by two ladies who presented him with what appears to be chocolate and a bunch of flowers.

The two are said to be meeting to discuss continued cooperation, trade and perceived security risks. The meeting follows the recent war preparedness check by the Belarusian minister of defence, the Russian minister of defence’s inspection of troops on the frontline and Putin’s meeting with his commanders.

🇷🇺🛬🇧🇾Lukashenko personally meets Putin at the Minsk airport. Here the President of the Russian Federation will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart. The Russian President came to Belarus for the first time since June 2019. pic.twitter.com/y3EwPAaoKo — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) December 19, 2022

Lukashenko and Putin from the airport went to the Palace of Independence on the same AURUS car pic.twitter.com/EYZCPMDpfY — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) December 19, 2022

The Russian foreign ministry has played down the significance of the talks that will see Lukashenko meet with Putin, saying this is one of many regular meetings to discuss areas of joint interest.

