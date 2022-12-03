Belarusian and Russian military are training as a single army reveals President Lukashenko

By Chris King • 03 December 2022 • 18:09

Image of Aleksandr Lukashenko. Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstok.com

President Lukashenko revealed that his Belarusian military forces are currently training with their Russian counterparts as one single army.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, met today, Saturday, December 3, with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to the BelTA news outlet. Following their meeting, the Belarusian leader officially revealed that his country’s military is training as one with the Russians.

“I think the Belarusian Minister of Defense has already told you about the situation in Belarus. About the training and combat coordination of the units of Belarus and Russia that are present in Belarus. I must say that we have approached this seriously”, Lukashenko told the press.

“Both our and your officers are preparing the guys. Both Belarusians and Russians are being prepared. So that, if necessary, our first ranks – the defenders of the Union State – could repel any aggression”, stated the President.

“We, as a single group, a single army, are preparing today. Everyone around knows about it. We did not hide it. And in the modern world it is impossible to hide it”, he added. “In short, just as we agreed with the president of Russia. We’re not just on the subject, we’re implementing it with our Ministry of Defence. We are fulfilling our plans in this regard”.

The head of state stressed that he was not going to frighten anyone, and spoke about the readiness of his opponents to resolve the situation. “I’m not going to scare anyone here. Everyone is already so scared. But if they want us to live peacefully in our region, without looking at how it is looked at from across the ocean, Russia and Belarus are ready for this”, he stressed.

Lukashenko added: “If they want to fight to the last, whether it’s a Ukrainian, or a Pole, or even mercenaries, well, that’s their business, that’s their right. So far, for example, me and our special services don’t see that they are ready”,

“They see, in our opinion, how to continue the war. Well, then the special operation will not stop. Probably, you know it better. We will exchange views. In a word, everything that the Belarusians by open real contract must do, we will do. Don’t doubt that”, he continued.

“We are not hiding in the bushes here. We frankly declared our position. Neither you nor we wanted war and do not want it. Fortunately, quite recently you recalled that President Poroshenko (ex-President of Ukraine) spoke out about why he needed ‘Minsk’ – these negotiations in 2014 and so on”.

“It turns out that he was preparing for war. Well, then why accuse us that we are to blame for something? He was preparing for war, this is how they are disentangling this situation today”, the Belarusian leader concluded.

Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday 2. “He called me yesterday. We discussed the situation around Belarus and Russia for a very long time. He said that Shoigu would be here and we would continue this discussion We will develop a common position on our further actions to protect our territorial integrity”.

Sergei Shoigu in return, thanked the Belarusian side for the hospitality, primarily towards the military, who are in Belarus as part of a joint regional group of troops.

“They really feel at home here. The hospitable people who surround them, and, of course, first of all, the military are doing everything to ensure that there is greater training, greater combat coordination”, he said.

“Therefore, thank you, Alexander Grigoryevich. I came with the best wishes from our President. I am ready to discuss the topics that you spoke about by phone at the last meeting,” the head of the Russian Defence Ministry added, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

