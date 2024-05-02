By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 May 2024 • 14:27

Photo: Facebook / Love to Sing Choir

Collective Calling have organised a charity choir concert and buffet in aid of the charity’s initiative ‘showered with love’ on Thursday May 23 at 7.30pm at the Green House, Doña Julia Golf Club in Casares Costa.

The Love To Sing Choir will perform a repertoire of popular songs and songs from the musicals. The event is to help raise funds to create a mobile shower unit to support those experiencing homelessness and helping to restore dignity to those less fortunate along the coast because everyone deserves the comfort of cleanliness and the care of a compassionate community.

Collective Calling‘s mission is to combat homelessness and its associated challenges by providing comprehensive support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need. Thanks to events like this they recently acquired a van and are currently in the process of refurbishing it to convert it into a mobile shower unit. Additional funds are now needed to complete this work so they can have the van on the road in June.

Tickets for this event cost €30 per person and the buffet includes: a welcome glass of cava on arrival, 8 different cold plates/salads, 8 different hot plates with a variety of meat, fish, pastas and vegetables, pizzas, seafood paella and vegetarian paella a selection of desserts and one drink (wine, beer or soft drinks).

Places are limited so you are advised to book early for a great night out while helping homeless people on the Costa del Sol. For information and tickets, call +34 951 56 69 93, contact Maggie at the Love to Sing Choir on +34 628 163 977 or online at eventbrite.es