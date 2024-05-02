Almeria soul show

By John Ensor •
Published: 02 May 2024 • 14:43
En Clave de Soul.
Credit: enclavedesouloficial/Facebook.com
The Almeria-based band En Clave de Soul, is set to embark on their 2024 tour, which kicks off with a performance in their home town.
Led by Juanma Linde and Luz Negrillo, En Clave de Soul will be showcasing a dynamic and refreshed set list, brimming with new songs from their soon-to-be-released new album.
The group has announced a special performance at Almeria’s Apollo Theatre. Scheduled for Sunday, May 19, beginning at 7:00 pm, the concert promises to unveil new musical directions and compositions, energising fans with their innovative soulful rhythms.
Join them for an unforgettable evening of soul. Tickets are available for just €10. Don’t miss this electrifying experience!
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
