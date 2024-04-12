The Saviours of Soul

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 7:05

Photo: Facebook / Midnight Hour

Have you got Soul? If so, then come and see the hardest working band on the Costa del Sol, live in concert at The Salon Varieties Theatre in Fuengirola. Midnight Hour will be performing for two nights so come and see them on either Friday May 10 or Saturday May 11 (or both!).

Midnight Hour: the sound of The Commitments is a live 10 piece group who will be performing all of the well known Soul classics from the hit movie The Commitments. One of the great modern musicals and an absolute classic of Alan Parker’s career, the movie is based on a novel by Irish writer Roddy Doyle. The first episode in The Barrytown Trilogy, it is about a group of unemployed young people in the north side of Dublin, Ireland, who start a soul band, The Commitments: a soul group who play music in the bars of Dublin.

Tickets for the show are €20 and are only on sale through The Salon Varieties Theatre either from the website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com) or at the box office. Concert starts at 7.30pm, but get yourself down to the Theatre bar for a pre show drink.

This will be an amazing night of live Soul music not to be missed so, don’t forget your dancing shoes and go to see Midnight Hour, the hardest working band on the Costa del Sol