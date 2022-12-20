By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 4:01

Two dead after shooting incident at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro, NC

Two people died after a shooting incident at the Riddle and Brantley law firm in the city of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

According to Goldsboro Police, two people are dead after a shooting incident occurred on Monday, December 19, at the offices of the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Police units responded to 601 N. Spence Avenue in Wayne County at around 4:14pm.

On arrival, the officers verified that there were two deceased males on the business premises. Their cause of death was apparent gunshot wounds. One of the men was confirmed by witnesses to be the gunman. The building was secured by the emergency services and no additional victims were located.

After receiving a 911 call, troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were deployed to the scene, along with deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The identities of the two deceased will not be revealed until their families have been notified, as reported by witn.com.

