By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 0:52
Moldova preparing itself for Russian invasion claims head of security services
Credit: s_oleg/Shutterstock.com
Alexandru Mustiata, head of the Information and Security Service in Moldova, told TVR on Monday, December 19, that Russia is preparing to invade in early 2023.
“The question is not whether there will be a new attack on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, but when it will happen. It will be at the beginning of the year, in January-February, or later, in March-April”, he told the news outlet.
According to Mustiata, the Moldovan SIS has information that Russia wants to develop a special operation outside of Ukraine and ‘create a connection’ with the unrecognised Transnistrian Republic.
“We can clearly say yes, they intend to come here. We can discuss what awaits us in the future, and their intentions towards Chisinau, but this is a real risk, and a very high one”, the head of SIS added. The press service of the SIS later hastened to clarify the statements of their leader.
TVR reported on Monday that Moscow’s target in the event of an invasion of Moldova could be an ammunition depot in the village of Kolbasna in Transnistria on the border with Ukraine. It is considered one of the largest in Europe.
A task force of Russian troops is engaged in its protection. In 2019, Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, during a visit to Moldova, offered to remove or eliminate ammunition from warehouses in Kolbasny. However, this initiative was not implemented.
Russian Senator Andrey Klimov called Musteata’s words information garbage aimed at a Western audience. “People who produce such newsbreaks do not do it for us. Moldovan politicians want to be remembered in Moldova”, he stated.
Klimov continued: “Maybe in order to remember the sponsors who ensured their victory. Maybe to ask someone for money to repel a non-existent attack. But all this has little to do with reality”, he stated, as reported by lenta.ru.
“The problem is that everyone who shares these pseudo-values of the West, in addition to information garbage, produces very dangerous sparks that can lead to another fire in Eastern Europe. This is really a game with fire, which is already enough”, he added.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.