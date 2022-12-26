Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, and Tron could see price increases around the Holiday Season

By EWN • 26 December 2022 • 11:00

The weeks leading up to Christmas could prove pivotal for crypto investors, so hold on for what could be a thrilling turn of events. To some extent, people may recoup their losses by waiting until the holiday season and then buying at higher holiday prices. The market is expected to strengthen marginally in the coming weeks, and several crypto assets are predicted to benefit from this uptick.

If you’re a crypto fan hoping to make the most of the forthcoming upswing, you could diversify your holdings into the best possible crypto assets. Analysts predict a price gain for several cryptocurrencies over the holiday season and beyond, including Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ripple (XRP) and Tron (TRX). The potential of these three alternative cryptocurrencies will be explored in this article.

Ripple – The Versatile Platform

On the XRP ledger blockchain, the native crypto asset that can be stored and transacted with is XRP. The decentralized network is void of carbon emissions and serves multiple purposes. Users can take advantage of the platform’s micropayment, DeFi, and tokenization features, and the addition of NFTs is in the works.

The platform’s versatility is one of the main reasons for its widespread acceptance. Blockchain consumers are drawn to the platform because of its speed, scalability, and low cost.

Experts predict that the platform’s currency, a token worth less than $1, will appreciate over the next few months. It’s also another cryptocurrency that has a chance to rise in value over the holidays, so it’s worth thinking about.

Tron – Supporting User-Friendly Distributed Applications

Tron (TRX) is a distributed platform that streamlines cryptocurrency trading and speeds up the development of scalable, user-friendly distributed applications.

Staking is just one of the many uses for the platform’s native token, TRX. The TRX Token has become widely accepted worldwide since its launch and is now available on over 130 cryptocurrency exchanges.

The fundamental objective of the initiative is to improve the economic incentives for supporting and promoting content creators with lower incomes. In this model, content creators are paid directly from the fees paid by content users (without intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook, or Apple).

TRON (TRX) is a bold initiative to decentralize the content distribution industry via a network of interoperable platforms, tools, and protocols. TRON (TRX) is a network that paves the way for decentralized applications, digital games, microfinancing, and cloud farming.

Big Eyes Coin – Dazzling Through Presale

If you could not participate in the early round of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale, this present moment represents your best opportunity to acquire the presale token. The new meme coin is gearing up for a stunning market launch that might make crypto investors happy in the coming months.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may complete its presale and launch on cryptocurrency exchanges sooner than expected if the meme coin sees increased traction over the holiday season.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to become the next popular meme coin by capitalizing on its distinct features and practical applications. To aid in the familiarization of users with DeFi and the spread of its use, the cryptocurrency project will run on the Ethereum network and include tutorials and other learning materials.

It’ll have a marketplace and a swap where the native token may be traded. Rewards within the community can be earned by users who possess the Big Eyes token (BIG), which can be used on the platform itself.

Professional audits and checks have been performed, making Big Eyes Coin a safe crypto platform. Users and investors are assured of their security because of the absence of a “rug pull” threat and the low probability of hacker attacks. High hopes for Big Eyes’ market potential have boosted the meme coin’s standing among fans.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

