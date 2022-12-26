BREAKING: Man arrested for allegedly killing his 88-year-old partner in Spain’s Santa Perpètua de Moguda

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 11:59

A 69-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 88-year-old partner in Spain’s Santa Perpètua de Moguda on Monday, December 26.

Mossos d’Esquadra officers arrested a 69-year-old man early this morning (December 26) on suspicion of murder in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, a town of 25,000 inhabitants 18 kilometres from Barcelona.

The incident occurred at around 6:43 am when the lifeless body of a woman, 88, was found, with signs of violence, inside a home on Avinguda Mossèn Jacint Verdaguer in the town of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

Police units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The man was arrested in connection to her death.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Catalan police have been charged with investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.

The death of the 88-year-old woman comes after another woman lost her life last week in Zaragoza.

On Tuesday, December 20, the elderly man, identified as Antonio, 83, appeared at a National Police station in Zaragoza and admitted to officers that he had killed his wife, María del Carmen.

