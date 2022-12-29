International art fans prepare for launch of ‘Year of Picasso’ in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 16:11

2023 is Picasso Year, commemorating the revolutionary artist’s impact on contemporary art, 50 years after his death

THE new year is almost here, which means the ‘Year of Picasso’ is about to begin. The event is a year-long collaboration between historical and cultural organisations in both Spain and France to bring the iconic artist, Pablo Picasso’s legacy closer to the public on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Through cultural events and exhibitions, travellers are invited to see Spanish cities through the lens of one of history’s greatest artists. Five Spanish cities will host exhibitions showing Picasso’s work, including his natal Málaga, where he was born in 1881. One such exhibition already launched back on Wednesday, October 19 in the city.

The northern city of La Coruña, where the artist spent much of his childhood will host another exhibition, alongside displays in Barcelona, Madrid and Bilbao.

In addition to the collaboration with France, Picasso organisations across the world will celebrate the artist’s monumental legacy with exhibitions scheduled to take place in the USA, Germany, Romania, Switzerland, Monaco, and Belgium.