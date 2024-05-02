‘We Ride as One’: Ducatistas gear up for thrilling May 4th event

By EWN • Published: 02 May 2024 • 16:29

*MALAGA, Spain* – The exhilarating ‘We Ride as One’ Ducatista event is set to make a grand return on Saturday, May 4, promising motorbike enthusiasts an unforgettable day of adventure and camaraderie. Hosted by the official Ducati dealership in Malaga, the event kicks off at 9.00am, drawing riders to explore some of the most scenic routes in the region.

Participants will gather at the dealership before embarking on a carefully planned route that will take them from Malaga to Ojen, then on to Cañada, Ronda, and Yunquera. The ride will include a well-deserved breakfast stop in Merino, allowing riders to refuel and enjoy some local delights amidst the camaraderie of fellow Ducatistas.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the new Multistrada V4RS, Ducati’s latest marvel in motorcycling engineering. Attendees will get a first-hand look at this state-of-the-art machine upon their return to the dealership, where the day will conclude with insights into its features and capabilities.

Organisers are inviting all interested riders to confirm their attendance ahead of time to ensure a smooth experience for everyone involved.

For more details or to confirm your participation, enthusiasts are encouraged to contact the dealership directly on 952 623 245 or 687 930 336.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ride as one with fellow Ducatistas and experience the thrill of the open road along with the introduction of a groundbreaking new motorcycle. See you there!