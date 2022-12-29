BREAKING: Ukrainian officials say Russia carrying out “massive missile attack” on multiple cities

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 December 2022 • 8:56

MULTIPLE reports from Ukrainian officials on Thursday, December 29 suggest that Russia is carrying out a “massive missile attack” on multiple cities across Ukraine.

Former world heavyweight boxer and current Mayor of Ukraine’s Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported “several explosions in the capital” as multiple cities in Ukraine revealed that a “massive missile attack” is being carried out by Russia on December 29.

Klitschko added: “There may be power outages in Kyiv. Charge phones and other devices. Stock up on water.”

Ukraine’s Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak noted that 120+ missiles had been fired at Ukraine so far.

“29.12.22. 120+ missiles over 🇺🇦 launched by the “evil Russian world” to destroy critical infrastructure & kill civilians en masse. We’re waiting for further proposals from “peacekeepers” about “peaceful settlement”, “security guarantees for RF” & undesirability of provocations,” he said.

29.12.22. 120+ missiles over 🇺🇦 launched by the "evil Russian world" to destroy critical infrastructure & kill civilians en masse. We’re waiting for further proposals from "peacekeepers" about "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for RF" & undesirability of provocations. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 29, 2022

Multiple missile arrivals were reportedly captured on camera in Odessa.

Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko noted that following the missile’s arrival in Odesa “Water supply has been partially stopped”.

Prominent Twitter account @Archer83Able posted a photo of a “burning electrical substation in the vicinity of Usatove in Odesa Oblast.”

Russia has launched another wave of missile strikes against Ukraine this morning. Seen on the photo below is a burning electrical substation in the vicinity of Usatove in Odesa Oblast. pic.twitter.com/h0oIWuSQX5 — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) December 29, 2022

While some were reportedly captured in Kyiv.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, said that Ukrainian defence systems had already shot down five missiles over the sea.

The Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy said that “90 per cent of the city is without electricity.”

He added: “We are waiting for additional information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses do not run in the city. There may be interruptions with water supply.

“We are moving on to the work of diesel generators at critical infrastructure facilities. Stay in shelters.”

Another video reportedly shows a Ukrainian Air Defence site in Eastern Ukraine being stuck by multiple Russian missiles on December 29.

A Ukrainian Air Defense Site reportedly filmed somewhere in Eastern Ukraine being stuck by multiple Russian Missiles during the Missile Barrages a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/3saklqQbuC — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 29, 2022

The news comes after Russia launched huge land and air missile attacks on Ukraine on December 28, which targeted civilian infrastructure.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.