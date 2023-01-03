By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 13:58

Alicante to increase bus discount to 50% on city bus multi-journey passes from February 1 until July 31. Image: Alicante City Council.

The discount currently in force until January 31 is 30 per cent.

From next month it will be increased by 20 points as the council is taking advantage of the Ministry of Mobility’s programme to encourage urban transport and alleviate the effects of inflation.

The City Council will assume 20 per cent of this discount and the State will complete the contribution up to 50 per cent.

“This new measure, which will be in force for six months, has a twofold objective,” said Councillor for Transport, Manuel Villar,: “To help Alicante residents to cope with the general increase in prices and to promote and raise awareness of the use of public transport, which also generates environmental benefits for everyone.

With this new discount, the 30-day pass for city buses will cost €20 instead of the usual €40.

