Does Rocketize have as much potential as Decentraland and XRP?

By EWN • 03 January 2023 • 13:20

Rocketize (JATO) is a new meme token arriving to extend the functionalities of meme tokens in the coin market.

Rocketize (JATO) appears on many cryptocurrency investment sites as a token with the potential to become the next big cryptocurrency in 2023.

This article will explore Rocketize’s (JATO) utility in the non-fungible token (NFT), decentralised finance (DeFi), and meme markets and list the benefits that early investors accrue by buying into the JATO token pre-sale.

Rocketize: Creating Massive Income For NFT Users

Rocketize (JATO) reduces the friction that non-fungible token (NFT) community members experience when creating and trading new virtual assets.

Rocketize (JATO) holders can access the platform’s advanced minting tool, ROCKMint, and generate new NFT collections. Moreover, JATO holders can use the ROCKMint tool to create rare digital collectibles and trade them to receive Rocketize (JATO) tokens.

Afterward, the NFT owners can build decentralised applications (dApps) and games using their digital assets.

Alternatively, users may sell their crypto assets on Rocketize’s (JATO) NFT marketplace. The NFT marketplace is hosted on Binance’s smart-contract platform, which is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain.

Thus, Rocketize (JATO) users can safely navigate the NFT market and earn profits from trading tokenized assets.

In addition, the Rocketize (JATO) project sponsors a space program that will launch a satellite to improve interplanetary communications.

Investors can buy the Rocketize (JATO) token in its ongoing pre-sale. The presale’s first stage offers buyers an 8% bonus on all successful purchases. Also, buyers gain a 60% registration bonus when they purchase JATO tokens within 30 minutes of registering on the Rocketize (JATO) platform.

Pre-sale participants can claim more mouth-watering bonuses during the Rocketize (JATO) token’s pre-sale.

Decentraland Is Building a Rewarding Social Platform

Decentraland (MANA) is a blockchain-based social gaming network that enables users to communicate within simulated virtual environments.

Gamers in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse can perform many real-world activities while appearing as tokenised avatars of themselves.

Moreso, users can build their customised worlds on the plots of LAND in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse. Therefore, gamers can have experiences beyond what real life offers.

In addition, gamers use the Decentraland (MANA) token to create non-fungible tokens stored on the Ethereum blockchain. These NFTs represent digital assets, such as wearables, weapons, and other in-game collectibles.

Afterward, the players may sell their in-game items on the platform’s marketplace and earn more MANA tokens.

Alternatively, players can buy real estate on the Decentraland (MANA) platform and upload their assets to their virtual LANDs to create custom gaming experiences.

Due to its massive appeal and popularity, Decentraland’s (MANA) market capitalisation has placed it among the top five metaverse gaming tokens listed on CoinMarketCap.

MANA’s price is expected to soar as metaverse platforms become commonplace.

XRP Aids transfer of digital wealth among users

Ripple (XRP) is a blockchain-powered financial institution that provides payment solutions for decentralised finance (DeFi) users.

The Ripple (XRP) company operates the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source blockchain that uses the XRP token to power financial transactions between international clients.

The XRPL is an alternative banking system that provides a settlement layer for exchanging crypto assets. Therefore, XRP holders can perform cross-border transactions with fiat and virtual currencies.

Ripple (XRP) uses a system of bank servers to verify transactions and confirm users’ account balances. Ripple’s (XRP) consensus protocol reduces the energy and cost requirements of processing transactions, increasing the network’s output.

Ripple (XRP) occupies a unique position as a cryptocurrency that functions as a gateway between the cryptocurrency market and the traditional banking system.

Thus, crypto experts predict that the Ripple (XRP) token’s market capitalisation could continue booming within the next decade.

Final Thoughts

Crypto news today indicates that hybrid tokens have the potential to outperform their rivals during bear markets.

Thus, Rocketize (JATO) is one of the best long-term crypto investments traders could add to their 2022 portfolio.

Rocketize’s (JATO) pre-sale presents a great opportunity to buy into a fast-growing crypto community and earn huge profits.

Follow the links below to learn more about the Rocketize (JATO) token:

Presale: http://rocket.rocketize.io/

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido