By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 8:35

'German leadership should remember their own country's history' says Russia's State Duma Chairman. Image: tunasalmon/Shutterstock.com

CHAIRMAN of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has issued a threat to the German leadership and reminded them to take a look at their own country’s history when it comes to war.

Taking to his Telegram channel on Thursday, January 5, Volodin said: “The German leadership should remember from their own country’s history how attempts to encroach on someone else’s property ended.”

He was speaking about the proposed decision from the German government to “seize Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine“.

He added: “As soon as such a decision is made, we have the right to take similar actions in relation to the assets of Germany and other states.”

The State Duma official added that “recently, former German Chancellor Merkel admitted how she and former French President Hollande deceived the international community.

“By signing the Minsk agreements, they had no intention of abiding by them, but merely used them to militarise the Kyiv regime and prepare it for military action against the civilians of Donbas and Crimea.”

He added: “It is clear that the European states (Washington washes its hands of such situations) will have to pay for what is happening in Ukraine.

“First and foremost, Germany and France.

“Not only because their economies are the strongest in the EU (it is clear that the Baltic states and some other EU states have nothing to gain – they can only provide a noise information curtain).

“It is Merkel and Hollande who, by sabotaging the Minsk agreements, are in the eyes of the world public opinion the culprits of the conflict in Ukraine.”

In the Telegram post on January 5, Volodin wrote: “Life is now in a different reality: not only according to the UN Charter but also based on precedents.

“In this context, it is right to recall the situation with the recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

“The USA, Germany, France and the other states that took this decision have no other choice but to accept the right of South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to self-determination.

“There are no electoral decisions, the rules must be the same for all.

“The same applies to the seizure of funds and property.

“This will start a process where all states will ignore international law and take what they see fit at their discretion.

“The German leadership should remember from their own country’s history how attempts to encroach on someone else’s property ended.”

