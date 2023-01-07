Putin attends Christmas service, alone, casually dressed and dejected

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 8:11

Vladimir Putin - Image RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had ordered a ceasefire over the Orthodox festive period, was seen attending a Moscow Christmas service alone.

According to the state news service TASS on Saturday, January 7, the appearance at the divine service in the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin is a departure from previous Christmases.

In the past, Putin had joined public services in Cathedrals outside of Moscow.

Unusually he appeared in a blue jacket and white-necked jersey, which is not in accordance with the strict dress code that is upheld in the cathedral.

Putin was the only worshipper with the service appearing to have been laid on, especially for him. The service was carried on national television and showed Putin in a pensive and somewhat dejected-looking mood.

The choice of church is unusual for the president according to TASS, which lists the Annunciation Cathedral, as the house church of the Moscow grand dukes and then the tsars. The cathedral was used for the solemn entrance to the grand ducal palace during the ceremony of the wedding to the kingdom, the meeting of foreign ambassadors, and processions during religious holidays.

The choice to attend the Christmas service alone and the choice of cathedral and attire will leave many questions unanswered. The facial expressions of the president will no doubt feed the rumour mill that his time is short.

