The 10 best estate agents in Ronda: The ultimate guide

MOVING to a new home is always exciting, whether you are renting or buying. But the paperwork involved in buying, renting, or even selling your current home in Spain can be a stressful process.

This is a where a knowledgeable local agent comes in, not only ensuring you are receiving or paying the right market price, but also ensuring you find the best area for you, and helping to take care of the paperwork.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to the best estate agents in Ronda to help you with your new home.

A good local estate agent will be able to help find the right property for you lifestyle and needs and, of course, your budget. Below is our list of the top 10 estate agents in Ronda.

The best estate agents for your move to Ronda

Our recommendation 1. Mary Beker Country Homes Established in 1988, Mary Beker Country Properties is a family-run business with over 30 years of experience in the Spanish property market. Specialising in rural country properties in Andalucia, the team use their expertise to find you the properties that best meet your needs and requirements, priding themselves on their extensive aftersales services and personal touch. The bilingual agents can assist you not only with the sale or purchase of your home or business, but can help you with financing, identity numbers, licensing, building permits, notaries and lawyers. They also collaborate closely with other agents throughout Andalucia – from the Costa del Sol to Costa de la Cruz. If you are searching for your dream home, this will give you the advantage of a wider pool of property listings. And, for those selling, your property will be given maximum exposure to ensure it makes its way to the right buyer. Whether you are looking for a luxury cortijo or a unique country home, a rural village house or rural finca, a boutique hotel or restoration project to make your own, Mary Beker will ensure your move is as stress-free as possible. The team will guide you through your buying journey, offering support and all the contacts you would need to settle in to your new property. Covering the most sought-after areas of Gaucin, Ronda, Casares, Cortes de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, Jimera de Libar, Atajate and the Serrania de Ronda, their decades of expertise will give you the peace of mind that your search is in the right hands. Using the most innovative and up-to-date technology, including video tours and drones, you can take advantage of viewing properties in the most dynamic way possible without having to book a viewing – saving precious time on your search. With an office based in Cortes de la Frontera, the friendly and professional team welcomes buyers and sellers to contact them at any time to discuss their needs and requirements, as well as their exclusive offers for unbeatable commissions. Opening hours: 9am until 7pm weekdays, 9am until 6:30pm on Saturdays Telephone: +34 34 674130449 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Youtube channel: Click here Partner websites Gaucin Property: Click here Country Properties Andalucia: Click here Hotels for Sale Andalucia: Click here Sponsored

2. Ronda Properties

Established in 2006, Ronda Properties is a contemporary estate agency rooted in traditional values that takes pride in its personal service and track record of successful sales.

Whether you are looking for a small village house, finca or a large country estate, Thorwald and Irene offer an extensive knowledge of the local area and property market, and aim to meet your wishes on both a personal and a professional level.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 187 313

Email: [email protected]

3. Inmobiliaria Fincasa

Inmobiliaria Fincasa is an estate agency made up of young and dynamic professionals who aim to match the right client to the right property.

The agency has a wide real estate offer of new and second-hand homes, chalets and farms throughout the province, both rentals and transfers, all with the best economic guarantees on the market.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 161 324 and +34 628 324 270

4. Domus Real Estate Management

Domus Real Estate Management offer services for selling and buying properties. For sellers, the team will value your property for free and manage the sale from the beginning until the signing of the public deed.

For buyers and renters, Domus will find you a property based on your needs and budget, help you to find the best mortgage on the market, process certificates of habitability, energy certificates and technical inspections of buildings, and help you with the interior design of your new home.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 87 00 38

5. Atica Real Estate

With more than 10 years of experience in the real estate market, Atica Real Estate will support you throughout the process of your buying journey.

Specialising in houses and apartments for sale, and rentals in the Serranía de Ronda, Atica Real Estate will guide you through the process and address any doubts that you may have.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 913 602

6. JM Casas & Fincas

Established in 2006, JM Casas & Fincas is dedicated to the sale of rustic farms, luxury villas, manor houses, dream homes such as palaces and hotels, as well as businesses and premises for rent.

They offer personal and comprehensive advice, lawyers, architects, construction companies, bank loans and more for clients buying and renting residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 622 250 666

7. Caorza Inmobilaria

Caorza Immobilaria offers houses, flats, apartments, penthouses, townhouses, duplexes, country houses, chalets, and farms in Ronda and the region.

They also have a diverse range of specially designed properties and are experienced in new construction homes in Ronda, as well as second-hand homes, premises, garages, warehouses and rentals.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 87 83 43 or +34 645 20 42 20

8. Inmobilaria EMME

Inmobilaria EMME is real estate agency with qualified and experienced agents specialising in the purchase, sale and rental of homes, as well as in all of the necessary procedures to sell or secure your property.

For sellers, you can publish you property on their portal for free and Inmobilaria EMME will professionally promote it to prospective buyers. For those looking to purchase a house, the team will give you the best advice that suits your needs and budget and can provide professional management of your property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 690 793 461 or +34 678 501 625

9. Exclusive Ronda

Exclusive Ronda offers a personalised service in comprehensive construction management and property searches.

Operating mainly in Andalucia, particularly the Serrania de Ronda area and the Costa del Sol, Exclusive Ronda offers a team of experienced professional to help you to find, or create, your dream home.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 619 941 203

10. Ronda Living Inmobilaria

Ronda Living helps buyers to find their perfect property and can also help those wishing to sell their home. Offering a personalised service, the team is dedicated to finding the best real estate prospects depending on the needs and budget of clients, providing all of the information needed to make the best decision.

For sellers, Ronda Living will take care of the entire process, highlighting the best characteristics of your property and promoting it on their website and other real estate portals.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 648 60 30 33

