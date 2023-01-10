WATCH: Death toll races into double figures as rains persist in California

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 15:03
California vineyards under water - image Twitter JMichaels
According to local news sites on Tuesday, January 10 widespread flooding and torrents have wreaked havoc destroying property, forced road closures and wash aways.
More than 16 inches (0.4 metres) of rain has already fallen in Los Angeles and surrounding areas and there is more to come.
Local authorities have told people to stay at home unless they have been advised to evacuate, with water levels set to rise and further landslides likely to damage property and roads.
🔴⛈ Al menos 12 muertos por las lluvias torrenciales en California
Se ha decretado el estado de emergencia ante una situación de máximo riesgo. Miles de personas han sido evacuadas y más de cien mil hogares se han quedado sin luz. pic.twitter.com/Snjl80JeF2
— La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) January 10, 2023
🔴⛈ Al menos 12 muertos por las lluvias torrenciales en California
Se ha decretado el estado de emergencia ante una situación de máximo riesgo. Miles de personas han sido evacuadas y más de cien mil hogares se han quedado sin luz. pic.twitter.com/Snjl80JeF2
— La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) January 10, 2023
The rains are expected to ease from Tuesday evening.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said: “This is not a day to be out doing anything you don’t have to,” adding that normally tame creeks had turned into raging torrents.
A number of areas remain under evacuation orders as authorities work to save property and lives as California´s death toll races into double figures.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.