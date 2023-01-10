WATCH: Death toll races into double figures as rains persist in California

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 15:03

California vineyards under water - image Twitter JMichaels

The death toll in California now stands at 12 after persistent and unusually heavy rains fell in California.

According to local news sites on Tuesday, January 10 widespread flooding and torrents have wreaked havoc destroying property, forced road closures and wash aways.

More than 16 inches (0.4 metres) of rain has already fallen in Los Angeles and surrounding areas and there is more to come.

Local authorities have told people to stay at home unless they have been advised to evacuate, with water levels set to rise and further landslides likely to damage property and roads.

🔴⛈ Al menos 12 muertos por las lluvias torrenciales en California Se ha decretado el estado de emergencia ante una situación de máximo riesgo. Miles de personas han sido evacuadas y más de cien mil hogares se han quedado sin luz. pic.twitter.com/Snjl80JeF2 — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) January 10, 2023

The rains are expected to ease from Tuesday evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said: “This is not a day to be out doing anything you don’t have to,” adding that normally tame creeks had turned into raging torrents.

A number of areas remain under evacuation orders as authorities work to save property and lives as California´s death toll races into double figures.

