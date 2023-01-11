Counter-terror police investigation launched after uranium detected in package at Heathrow Airport

By Chris King • 11 January 2023 • 0:28

Image of airport security check. Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock.com

The discovery of uranium in a package at London Heathrow Airport has led to an investigation being launched by counter-terror police.

An investigation has been launched by counter-terror police units in the UK after the discovery of a small amount of uranium at London Heathrow Airport. The material was detected on December 29 during routine screening of packages arriving through the facility according to Sky News.

Commander Richard Smith from the Metropolitan Police revealed that Border Force officials on duty at the airport immediately contacted the force’s counter-terrorism command unit after the discovery.

The contaminated material was subsequently assessed by experts he said, and deemed to not be a threat to the public as it was ‘extremely small’.

“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat. As the public would expect, however, we will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case”, the Commander explained.

He added: “However, it does highlight the excellent capability we and our partners have in place to monitor our ports and borders in order to keep the public safe from any potential threats to their safety and security that might be coming into the UK”.

