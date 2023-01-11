The ultimate guide to the best pet sitters and housesitters in Marbella, Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 11 January 2023 • 15:58

Image - Ground Picture/shutterstock

Do you travel often and find it difficult to source reliable and trusted pet sitters or housesitters to look after your home and animals? Or perhaps you are looking for a convenient way to travel on a budget while experiencing a more authentic holiday?

Finding the right house or person for the job can be a difficult task with lots to consider. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to help you find the best pet sitters and housesitters in Marbella.

Although there are many websites that claim to specialise in pet sitting and housesitting services, letting a stranger into your home to look after your property or beloved furry best friend is no easy task. However, having a housesitter or pet sitter while you are on holiday is a cost-effective option with many benefits.

It allows homeowners to personally choose who will take care of their pet and property while away, with the peace of mind that their house will be secure, their garden will be tended to and the comfort that their pet is in a familiar setting. This option also avoids high boarding fees for cats and dogs and increased insurance premiums – having someone in your home while you are away is a huge deterrent for burglars.

For house and pet sitters, this agreement can be a game-changer. Arranging to manage a property and pet gives travellers the option to explore the world without having to pay for accomodation, enjoy a comfortable home and the company of an animal, in addition to having a more authentic travel experience. It is also the perfect option for those considering moving to a new location and would like to get a feel for the area before making any concrete plans.

So, you are planning a trip and need someone to look after your pet and property, but where do you start on your search for the best pet sitting and house sitting services in Marbella? Fear not, we have done the research for you!

Pet sitters and housesitters in Marbella

Our recommendation Housesitmatch.com Finding a trusted housesitter to look after your property or pets while you are away can be a stressful process and is something not to be taken lightly. But with Housesitmatch.com, you can join their network offering access to checked pet sitters online. Their housesitters are the best people to take care of your home and your beloved furry friend. It’s a great option for the cost conscious and those who travel frequently because the sitters do not charge! Founded by Lamia Walker in 2014 and operating online from the UK, you will have direct access to pet sitters and pet owners across the world. This easy to use platform enables pet owners and homeowners to find checked sitters to care for their property and pets by paying a small annual membership fee of as little as €79 – with no extra hidden costs.

Housesitters on Housesitmatch benefit from enjoying a holiday without paying for costly accommodation. Housesitting offers a more authentic vacation experience and the chance to live like a local, the opportunity to save money on rent, and the chance to look after animals without the commitment of ownership. For homeowners, you can rest assured that your property and pets are being looked after, that your home is safe and secure and your garden is tended to. You will save a substantial amount of money on expensive boarding kennels and have the peace of mind that your pets are relaxed in their own home environment until you return. This modern approach to a rising global trend offers the simplicity of an online DIY service, while offering a personal contact should you need to speak to someone and get help. Housesitmatch.com can support you with setting up your account and profile, and even assist you with getting in touch with the sitters or owners. It couldn’t be easier to match the right sitter with the right home or pet!

Housesitmatch.com are the personal face behind online housesitting and pet sitting today, giving you the confidence that your home and pets are being well looked after. And don’t just take our word for it, read their wonderful customer reviews on Trustpilot here. Take advantage of 20% off for Euro Weekly News readers using discount code ‘PERFECT20’! Contact Housesitmatch.com online 24/7, where they promise to reply to you on their LiveChat within 12 hours. Telephone: (+44) 077 721 427 42 Website: Click here FAQs: Click here Facebook: Click here Twitter: Click here Instagram: Click here Newsletter signup: Click here Sponsored

2. Trusted Housesitters

Trusted Housitters is community of local and global verified pet sitters keeping pets happy at home in return for a free place to stay.

From dog walks to belly rubs, sitters keep your pets happy in the one place they feel truly relaxed — their own home. Your home is covered during every sit, at no extra cost.

Website: Click here

Telephone: 080 817 853 84

3. Hesters Dog Services Mijas

Hesters Dog Services offer dog and cat boarding at their home or in your own home. They will fit in with whatever food and sleeping schedule your dog has and can provide beds, crates and anything else necessary to make your pet as comfortable as possible.

The founder and owner of Hesters Dogs Services has a diploma in canine communication and body language and also provides a dog walking and socialising service.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 674 46 63 89

4. Royfonte Hotel

Located in Elviria in the middle of the countryside, Royfonte is one of the best residences for dogs in Andalucia. Their facilities and location in the heart of the Costa del Sol are surrounded by nature and fully-equipped for the well-being of your pet.

Royfonte offers dog training, grooming, spacious rooms and plenty of space for your pet to run around!

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 680 685 537

5. Cat Suite Home

Cat Suite Home is a 5* Hotel on the Costa del Sol for cats offering sitting service for cats and specialised caring for kittens.

Cat Suite Hotel for cats is perfectly adapted to all your pet’s needs. They also do cat boarding service and their cattery has individual little houses or cat suites, which contain all the amenities your kitten needs.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 649 541 555

6. Cuidado Canino Exclusivo

Cuidado Canino Exclusivo is your dog’s second home where he’ll be loved, entertained and well cared for while you are busy or on holiday. Offering personalised attention for individual needs and routines, you will have complete peace of mind that your pet is in good hands.

This doggy daycare and boarding in Marbella offers flexible rates depending on the time of stay and will also take your pet to the groomers while you are away!

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 635 048 511

7. Halcyon Dog Walking & Pet Services

If you find yourself too busy to get home in time to walk or feed your pet, or you’re are going on holiday and need a companion for your furry best friend, Halcyon Dog Walking & Pet Services can help. With many years of experience and countless clients, you can rest assured that your pet will receive the attentiveness they need.

Their pet sitting service includes a member of the team staying in your home with your pet, meaning your routine will be followed as closely as possible and your pet will be comfortable in their home.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 634 335 675

8. PAWFECTION Country Dog Hotel

PAWFECTION Country Dog Hotel is a luxury dog hotel and home boarding near Casares. Be it for a long weekend, or a longer holiday away, with their home boarding service you can rest assured that your dog will be treated like one of the family.

located on a 5,200m2 plot which includes a unique 10 room farmhouse, stunning gardens and fully fenced meadow, this hotel offers total privacy, peace and quiet. All dog guest’s have human beds, dog beds and sofas, and stays can be tailored to your specific needs.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 650 852 568

9. The Cat Sitter

The Cat Sitter, in Estepona and Marbella West, offers services to look after your cat in your home while you are away. They will take a care of feeding, cleaning and playing, sending you daily photos and videos of your furry feline to keep you up to date and feeling confident!

And, if you need garden maintainance, collection of your post, or the care of other animals such as turtles, The Cat Sitter offers extra services to help you out. Sofia, founder and owner of The Cat Sitter, has extensive experience in looking after felines and has had official training in Feline Care and Behaviour, as well as Cat Healthcare by The Animal Care (London, UK).

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 641 08 14 08

10. Nomad Petsitters

Nomad Petsitters believe that pets are part of the family. Therefore, they provide a highly reliable and professional service that gives you freedom and peace of mind that your 4-legged babies will receive the exercise, play, love and attention they deserve.

If you are planning your vacation or a business trip, Nomad Petsitters offer a homestay service, ensuring that your pet will be very well cared for and loved as if it were at home. They also provide the service of walks around your neighborhood, taking care of your pet and sharing photos and videos for your peace of mind.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 641 026 708

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.