Details surrounding Lisa Marie Presley´s death emerge as funeral plans confirmed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 18:29

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough - Image Jose Seer / Shutterstock.com

New details have emerged regarding Lisa Marie Presley´s death last week from cardiac arrest.

Entertainment Daily reported on Wednesday, January 18 that her unresponsive body was found by her distressed housekeeper. She called 911 but was too distressed to give details of the address eventually handing the phone over to her ex-husband Danny Keough.

He was told: “Paramedics are already on the way” and asked if there was any security that would prevent them from accessing the home. Keough is then said to have performed CPR until they arrived.

The family have also confirmed that the funeral will take place at her father´s home Graceland on Sunday, January 22 at 9 am local time on the front lawn. Apparently, the general public are welcome to attend.

Presley will be buried alongside her son Benjamin Keough in the Graceland gardens. Keough took his own life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Now that the details surrounding Lisa Marie Presley´s death have been made public and her funeral plans confirmed, fans of the family are likely to make the pilgrimage in their droves.

