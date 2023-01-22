By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 18:34

At least 12 injured after mass shooting in a bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A mass shooting incident at a bar in the Louisiana city of Baton Rouge has left at least 12 people injured.

Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that the incident took place on Bennington Avenue off College Drive, inside the Dior Bar and Lounge at around 1:30am.

As reported by ksla.com, a total of five people were transferred by medical teams to a nearby hospital. Several others were driven to medical facilities in private vehicles, according to local officials, who confirmed that three of the injured were in a critical condition.

An investigation has been launched by the baton Rouge PD which at this moment in time has no information on any possible suspect in the shooting.

