By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 18:34
At least 12 injured after mass shooting in a bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least 12 people are reported to have been injured after a mass shooting incident that occurred in a bar in the Louisiana city of Baton Rouge early this morning, Sunday, January 22.
Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that the incident took place on Bennington Avenue off College Drive, inside the Dior Bar and Lounge at around 1:30am.
As reported by ksla.com, a total of five people were transferred by medical teams to a nearby hospital. Several others were driven to medical facilities in private vehicles, according to local officials, who confirmed that three of the injured were in a critical condition.
An investigation has been launched by the baton Rouge PD which at this moment in time has no information on any possible suspect in the shooting.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
