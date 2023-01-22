Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 23:54

At least six injured, including children, in suspected drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana

A suspected drive-by shooting in the Louisiana city of Shreveport reportedly left at least six injured, including several children.

 

A suspected drive-by shooting in the northwest Lousiana city of Shreveport this afternoon, Sunday, January 22, has reportedly left at least six people injured. Several children are believed to be among those hurt.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 pm, with police units responding to reports of shots being fired into a property on Sugar Lane. This location is near the Martin Luther King Jr neighbourhood of the city, as reported by bnonews.com.

A three-year-old is thought to be among those hit and the total of injured could be as high as eight. There have been no updates from the police regarding the specific number of people shot. The incident has since been described by Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith as a drive-by shooting but there are no suspects as yet.

This latest shooting comes just hours after another mass shooting incident that took place inside a bar in the city of Baton Rogue. At least 12 people were injured when a gunman opened fire.

