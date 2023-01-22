By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 17:52

Fighter jets escort Ryanair flight with suspected bomb on board

A Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with a suspected bomb on board was escorted to Athens airport by fighter jets.

A Ryanair flight travelling from Poland to Greece was escorted to Athens airport by fighter jets this Sunday, January 22, after a suspected bomb threat on board. The incident was confirmed by a source from the defence ministry.

After an apparent bomb threat was received, Hungarian warplanes were earlier scrambled to accompany the aircraft that departed Katowice airport in Poland and crossed into their airspace.

The plane carrying around 190 passengers was subsequently escorted by two Greek F-16 jets. According to a source from AFP, they took over once it entered Greek airspace over North Macedonia.

As reported by the ANA state news agency, the Ryanair flight landed in Athens just before 4pm GMT. Upon arrival at Athens International Airport it was parked in an isolated area of the facility. A bomb disposal team was waiting on the tarmac and entered the aircraft to conduct an inspection.

There has been no further update on the situation and no news regarding who might have made the suspected bomb threat, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

