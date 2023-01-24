By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 13:00

BREAKING NEWS: Spanish court to question woman over claims of assault on Conor McGregor's yacht in Ibiza. Photo by G Holland Shutterstock.com

An Irish woman will be questioned by Spanish court after she claimed of being assaulted on McGregor’s yacht during his 34th birthday

A Spanish court is set to question an Irish woman, who has claimed that she had been assaulted on Connon Mcgregor´s holiday yacht, during his 34th birthday celebration in Ibiza.

According to local media reports, the Irish professional mixed martial artist could also be summoned to court, after statements are taken by the investigative judge from the complainant and other witnesses.

The case of assault was reported last year after a woman said to be in her twenties filed a complaint at the Garda station in Dublin. Local media during the time said that she claimed to have been assaulted during a party held on McGregor´s super yacht in July 2022.

As per Mail Online, Spanish police at the time of the incident had said that due to a misunderstanding caused by language, the first person who came to her aid and brought her ashore, had heard her say that she had come from McGregors yacht, but wrongly understood that she had been assaulted.

A statement by the Guardia Civil also said that an active investigation had been launched, as she had claimed to have fallen from the yacht into the water off the coast of Formentera near Ibiza. But they also claimed she later did not want to press any charges.

The case was then shelved and has been reopened after the woman made a statement to the police in Ireland.

The woman is reported to have been known by McGregor from a time before he was famous, as they grew up in the same neighbourhood.

Reports also suggest that she had received an invite to the party after, meeting Mcgregor at a beach club, earlier on the same night as the incident.

