Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett passes away aged 93

By Chris King • 25 January 2023 • 4:15

Image of Lloyd Morrisett on Sesame Street. Credit: [email protected]

Lloyd Morrisett, who famously co-founded the iconic Sesame Street passed away at the age of 93.

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-founder of the Sesame Workshop, which ultimately spawned the iconic children’s television show Sesame Street, has died aged 93. His passing on Monday, January 23, was confirmed by Sesame Workshop, although no cause of death was revealed.

In a tweet, Sesame Workshop wrote: “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93”.

Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/I9cSez95Px — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) January 23, 2023

In 1968, the genius created the original Children’s Television Workshop, along with Joan Ganz Cooney. This eventually led to the creation of the legendary kids’ show. The revolutionary organisation later rebranded and became Sesame Workshop.

According to Cooney, without Lloyd, there would have never been any Sesame Street. “It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers”.

Joan Ganz Cooney, his co-founder and close friend, put it best. “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers.. — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) January 23, 2023

While observing how engaged his 3-year-old daughter Sarah was with the television back in 1965, Lloyd began wondering if the medium could be utilised for educating children. At a subsequent dinner party, he posed the idea to Cooney, a discussion that led to their creating ‘Sesame Street’.

The late entrepreneur has been described by Sesame Workshop as: “a wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader”. He was: “fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate”, they added.

“A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact”, they concluded.

A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact. — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) January 23, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.