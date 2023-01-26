USA praises Spanish decision to send Leopold tanks to Ukrainian defence forces

By Betty Henderson • 26 January 2023 • 11:32

The Spanish decision to send Leopold tanks to the Ukrainian war effort will lead to stronger relations with the USA. Photo credit: rafa jodar / shutterstock.com

THE United States thanked Spain for its decision to send a shipment of Leopold tanks to support the Ukrainian war effort against invading Russian troops. The USA expressed its gratitude to Spain for the practical gesture on Wednesday, January 25, saying the countries will continue to have a strong relationship.

The American spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby made a statement saying, “Spain, obviously has been one of the countries that has contributed to and supported Ukraine. That’s something that the President always welcomes”. Kirby added, “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Spain in the future”.

Spain’s Executive made the decision to send the shipment of tanks to Ukraine to show unity with other NATO countries and show its opposition to Russia’s military offensive in the country.

The tanks will add to other tanks and military equipment recently provided by Germany and the USA to Ukraine, as the first anniversary of the invasion approaches.