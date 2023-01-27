By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 17:18

Transfer news: Premier League leaders looking to swoop for Seagulls young midfielder. Image: MDI/Shutterstock.com

PREMIER LEAGUE leaders Arsenal are looking to swoop and sign highly-rated Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the latest transfer news on Friday, January 27.

TRANSFER NEWS – Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club could be set to lose one of the club’s star midfielders to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

According to top football expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal submitted a £60m bid to sign Moises Caicedo, although Arteta’s side could still face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

Romano noted that the Stamford Bridge club had a £55m verbal proposal rejected earlier in the January transfer window.

The transfer expert noted that “negotiations [have entered] into key stages for Caicedo’s future.”

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have submitted £60m bid to sign Moises Caicedo as new midfielder 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Chelsea had £55m verbal proposal rejected this January as Brighton hope to keep the player — but Arsenal are now pushing. Negotiations enter into key stages for Caicedo’s future. pic.twitter.com/WZp3RKRdbx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad in January as they push for their first Premier League title since 2003 and having missed out on signing 22-year-old Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea FC for a reported £88.5m earlier this month, Caicedo is viewed as an ideal signing for the Gunners.

Ecuador international Caicedo joined Brighton on a four-and-a-half-year deal, for an undisclosed fee, back in February 2021 before leaving on loan to Beerschot of the Belgium top flight on a season-long loan.

However, since returning to the Sussex club, the 21-year-old has starred for the Premier League and formed a solid midfield partnership with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

If Arsenal are successful in their bid for Caicedo, he will join former teammate Leandro Trossard who recently joined the Emirates side for an initial £21m.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.