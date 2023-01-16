By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 18:34

The 22-year-old Ukrainian international, Mykhaylo Mudryk, joined Chelsea FC from Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the latest transfer news from the English Premier League, 22-year-old Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk has completed his move to Chelsea FC. After seven seasons playing for the top Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, the winger moved to Stamford Bridge for a reported £88.5m.

Mudryk’s signature had been wanted by bosses in another part of London where Arsenal appeared to be firm favourites to sign the talented young player. Chelsea are said to have outbid Mikel Arteta’s club to land him at the last minute.

He underwent a medical yesterday, Sunday, January 15, before signing on the dotted line to spend the next seven seasons with Graham Potter’s side. A mouthwatering £100,000-a-week deal was apparently offered to the player by Todd Boehly’s outfit. As a result, Mudryk becomes the second-most expensive transfer in the club’s history.

Graham Potter is struggling to get results with his side this season with the Blues languishing well below the top six in the table. This latest signing will give him some hope of turning things around and also shows he has the support of those who matter.

