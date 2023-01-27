‘Bomb workshop’ uncovered in home of Spanish letter bombs suspect

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 22:07

Image of a letter bomb. Credit: Policia Nacional

A search of the home of the 74-year-old man suspected of sending letter bombs in Spain last year allegedly uncovered a ‘bomb workshop’.

As revealed today, Friday, January 27, by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, the search of a 74-year-old man’s home uncovered a bomb-making workshop. The unnamed suspect was arrested in the city of Miranda de Ebro last Wednesday 25, in connection with the letter bombs sent in Spain last November and December.

The detainee is believed to have links to a radical Russian militant group. Named only by his initials, PGP was charged today by Spain’s National Court. He was charged with the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

He faces six offences of allegedly sending explosive packages to high-profile government and diplomatic targets last year.

In late November and early December 2022, these packages were mailed to, among others, Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime Minister, as well as the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid. Because they involved members of the Spanish government, two of his charges are classified as ‘aggravated’.

A statement released today by the Ministry of the Interior gave a detailed account of the meticulous planning that had gone into building these explosive devices.

It also revealed the various items found inside the suspect’s property. ‘Inside the house, the investigators found a workshop with tools, welding, metal elements, and screws’.

According to the Ministry, PGP was in the process of preparing more devices ‘aimed at the manufacture of new devices’. ‘This person was very active on social networks and according to National Police investigators, he has technical and computer expertise’, they explained.

‘Although it is presumed that the detainee made and sent the explosive devices alone, the police do not rule out the participation or influence of other people’, the statement continued.

