Police arrest 74-year-old man in connection with letter bombs sent to PM and embassies in Spain

By Imran Khan • 25 January 2023 • 14:32

Photo by I.glz_.ttlphotos Shutterstock.com

Officials say a man has been arrested in connection with six letter bombs sent to target PM Pedro Sánchez as well as the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies in Spain

Police in Spain have arrested a 74-year-old man in connection with six letter bombs that were sent to embassies and the prime minister´s office last year.

A statement released by the spokesperson for the Policia Nacional on Wednesday, January 25 said, the suspect was arrested in Miranda del Ebro, a city in northern Spain.

Among the six explosive devices sent, the first of the bombs arrived at the Ukraine embassy on November 30, resulting in injuring an employee after he opened it.

After this, other five bombs were sent in the following days, which were successfully deactivated.

This included the defence minister, an airbase as well as a manufacturing facility of a company that produces the C90 rocket launched, which has been sent to Ukraine.

Following this, security across government buildings and embassies in Spain had been put on high alert.

Officials did not provide any further details of when the arrest took place, but Spain´s Audiencia Nacional, which is its highest criminal court has announced that investigations will continue.

Police said, the investigating experts are also examining all the envelopes that explosives came in, in order to find DNA samples or handwriting for comparison.

