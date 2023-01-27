Calpe (Alicante) town hall invests heavily in its Policia Local force

By Linda Hall • 27 January 2023 • 18:23

POLICIA LOCAL: Substantial investment in Calpe force Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall intends to install CCTV cameras throughout the municipality.

Plans are still at an early stage but the Public Safety department has already decided that the scheme will be carried out in several phases, beginning in the town centre and gradually spreading outwards.

This year’s Police and Public Safety allocations include €142,004 for bulletproof vests, weapons, radios and breath-test equipment for the Policia Local while the 2023 budget assigned a further €40,000 for uniforms and body armour covers. Firearms and munition will account for a further €5,000 and there are plans to lease another two police vehicles and a motorcycle.

The town hall began procedures to add five more members to the Policia Local and promote two officers already on the force last year. Responding to personnel needs, the town hall asked the Valencian Institute of Public Safety (IVASPE) in November to provide five temporary officers to fill the vacant posts.

“Calpe residents’ safety and quality of life is one of the town hall’s most important principles, which is why we are investing heavily in this area,” Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram