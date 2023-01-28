Ukrainian military accused of killing 14 with missile strike on hospital in Lugansk People’s Republic

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 18:16

Image of the destroyed hospital in Lugansk. Credit: [email protected] via @smotri_media

An alleged Ukrainian missile strike on a hospital in the Lugansk People’s Republic town of Novoaydar left 14 dead and 24 injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defence today, Saturday, January 28, accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting a hospital in the Russian-occupied Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). At least 14 people were killed and another 24 injured in the attack.

They claimed that an intentional attack was launched, using rocket-propelled projectiles from an American-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. Specifically, a district medical facility in the town of Novoaydar was hit.



A post on the Ministry’s official Telegram channel read: “The healthcare facility of Novoaydar was the location where civilian and military professionals had been providing medical aid to local population and servicemen for many months”.

It continued: “The impact of the rockets with high-explosive fragmentation warheads has resulted in killing 14 and injuring 24 patients and medical employees of the hospital. All the victims are being provided with professional medical aid”.

“The intentional missile strike, launched at the obviously known operating civilian healthcare facility, is an undoubtedly heinous war crime of the Kyiv regime. All the accomplices will be found and brought to justice for planning and implementing this crime”, the message concluded.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia in the UN accused Washington of being complicit in the attack after supplying the HIMARS to Ukraine.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Another Ukrainian heinous war crime. 14 civilians killed in a hospital by US-supplied missiles. And as we know from Ukrainian officials the targets of HIMARS are agreed by Washington. So it makes the US directly complicit. US taxpayers should be aware of how their money is used”.

Another Ukrainian heinous war crime. 14 civilians killed in a hospital by US-supplied missiles. And as we know from Ukrainian officials the targets of HIMARS are agreed by Washington. So it makes the US directly complicit. US taxpayers should be aware of how their money is used https://t.co/i9Lc5bpakj — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) January 28, 2023

