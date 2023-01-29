By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 13:57

BREAKING NEWS: Over 10 children dead, several injured after boat capsizes in lake.

Pakistan officials say that at least 10 school children were killed in an accident after their boat capsized during a recreational trip

At least 10 school children have been reported dead and several others injured after a boat carrying them capsized in northwest Pakistan.

According to official reports, eight students are still missing after the incident took place on Sunday, January 29 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local police said that the incident happened after about 50 students from a local school had gathered near Tanda lake for a picnic.

Authorities said that the lake was closed but despite that, twenty-five of the students went into the water before their boat capsized.

“Four children are in critical condition. They have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat”, said a statement by a local official, cited by the local newspaper Dawn.

Police said as per Reuters said that the children who had died in the accident were aged between seven and 12 years old, but local reports suggest that they were aged between 12 and 20 years.

After the incident Pakistani military divers were also rushed to the scene to help with the rescue and recovery operations when they found the bodies.

A statement by rescue officials said that “six bodies have been recovered so far, while 17 children and a teacher were rescued”

“Four children are in critical condition. They have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat.”, an official added.

This accident took place on the same day when at least 41 people were reported to have died after their bus plunged into a gorge in the southern province of Baluchistan.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.