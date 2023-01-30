Bowling for a cure for prostate cancer with charity tournament in Arboleas

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 13:49

Bowling lovers can showcase their skills at a charity bowling day in Arboleas, raising money for prostate cancer research. Photo credit: Jag_cz / shutterstock.com

BOWLERS in Arboleas will take to the lanes at Bowlera bowling alley on Sunday, February 12 for a special fundraising event, raising money and awareness about prostate cancer.

The event will kick off with musical entertainment from Almería Radio 107.5 from 10:30am before the bowling gets underway from 11am. Bowlers in teams of two or three will battle it out during three heats beginning at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Trophies will be up for grabs for winning bowlers and teams, and there will also be a raffle boasting some amazing prizes to be won.

Entry for the event costs €15 for league bowlers to play three games or €10 for public bowlers to play two games. All proceeds from entry fees and the raffle will be split between two prostate cancer charities. One third of the money raised will be donated to Prostate Cancer Research Madrid and two thirds of money raised will go to UK Cancer Research via a runner in the London Marathon.

To enter, bowlers can speak to a member of staff at the bowling alley, or send an email to: [email protected].