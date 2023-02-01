Subway employee fatally shot trying to stop gunman

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 20:48

Washington D C subway - Image Nicole Glass Photography Shutterstock

A subway employee has been fatally shot in Washington D C after he tried to stop a gunman who had opened fire on a subway platform.

The incident started on Wednesday, February 1 at around 9 am according to ABC News, with the first shooting taking place on a Metrobus. The gunman allegedly shot a passenger in the left but he ran away and is now in hospital.

A second person, who was trying to buy a metro card, was also shot in the leg before pushing the individual over the turnstile. But they also managed to break free and to escape.

The gunman then got into a confrontation with a woman on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station. That resulted in the subway employee intervening after believing the gunman was trying to rob the woman.

He was shot and is believed to have died at the scene. A colleague was able to de-escalate the situation after suffering minor injuries arising from the shooting of the other subway worker.

JUST IN: DC Metro subway employee fatally shot trying to intervene after gunman opens fire in multiple locations. https://t.co/sWK9Cwbvy5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2023

Ashan Benedict, Executive Assistant Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department, said: “His heroism has to be recognised here today.

“The fact that our citizens have to intervene with an armed gunman is disturbing to me.”

The motive for the attack is not known with the short currently in custody, with his weapon having been recovered from the train track.

Referring to the news that a Subway employee was fatally shot trying to stop a gunman Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit said: “We have a gun violence problem in America, and sometimes unfortunately that comes into Metro.

“But this is not a Metro-specific safety issue. It’s an American gun violence issue. And I think that’s becoming increasingly clear all over America day in and day out.”

