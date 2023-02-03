Dances with Wolves actor arrested on suspicion of running US ‘sex cult’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 11:01

Dances with Wolves - Image Rotten Tomatoes

The Dances with Wolves actor, Nathan Chasing Horse, has been arrested on sex trafficking and assault charges spanning decades.

The actor is said to have run a cult known as “The Circle” and is being held without bail following a brief court hearing according to Sky News on Friday, February 3 quoiting AP News.

Following a long investigation police arrested Chasing Horse in Las Vegas saying that he is to be charged with at least two counts of sex trafficking and at least one of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Due to multiple requests: On Jan 31, 2023, around 3:53 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested Nathan Chasing Horse, 46. Chasing Horse was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges: pic.twitter.com/WOc8zwphdp — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 1, 2023

According to statements taken from women, Chasing Horse showed his wives a stash of “small white pills”, which he called “suicide pills”, which were to be taken if anyone ever tried to break up “their family.”

He is also said to have taught them how to use guns in case they needed to protect themselves from the authorities.

The allegations go back as far as 2000 with at least six sex assault victims, some as young as 14, being identified.

Chasing Horse is said to have earned a reputation as a “medicine man” among tribes where he lived in Nevada, South Dakota and in Montana. But police say he abused that trust to physically and sexually assault indigenous girls and to take underage wives.

He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging for men to have sex with the victims in return for money.

The police warrant seen by AP News says: “Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions.”

He was arrested after police raided his home which he shares with his five wives. There they allegedly found firearms, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and videos of the assaults.

This is not the first time allegations have been levelled against Chasing Horse, who was chased away from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana over allegations of human trafficking.

The actor is best known for his role in Kevin Costner´s Dances with Wolves where he played the role a young Sioux tribe member Smiles A Lot.

