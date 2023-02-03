Dani Alvez´s wife takes to Instagram to say she is “breaking inside”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 9:17

Joanna Sanz - Image Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

The wife of convicted footballer Dani Alvez has taken to Instagram to say that “Yes, she knows how to smile while breaking inside.”

Model Joana Sanz says that her life has become a living hell since the conviction of her husband of sex abuse charges on January 20 and the recent death of her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joana Sanz (@joanasanz)

Sanz has made use of Instagram to thank the many people who have sent messages of support, saying they give her the strength that she needs right now. She has also made use of the social media platform to debunk many of the false claims including that she has filed for divorce.

Accordion to news site La Vanguardia on Friday, February 3 Alvez appeared in court this week to try and bring to an end his preventative detention. But so far the judge has refused saying “there was more than enough evidence of rape.”

Sanz has posted many heartfelt messages including that she and the disgraced Brazilian footballer are still very much in love, but that there is a long way to go yet.

In her latest post she shared a poem by Pablo Bendala that says: “Yes, she knows how to smile while breaking inside” confirming that whilst she is keeping up appearances deep down she is hurting.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.