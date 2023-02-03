€500,000 project restores part of the past in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 18:27

REHABILITATION: Uncovering the Fuente de Favara washhouse Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA town hall is currently restoring the old washhouse in what is now the tourist attraction of Fuente de Favara.

During the €500,000 project, which will take four months to complete, the children’s swings, picnic area and waterfall will be fenced off as heavy machinery moves in.

As in so many other Costa Blanca villages, local women did their laundry the hard way at a roofed washhouse fed by the Fuente de Favara stream.

After it fell into disuse in the 1970s, the town hall of the day resurfaced the area, covering over the washhouse’s long trough a which came to light once more last year when repairs were carried out at the public toilets.

“After finding that all the structure was there and was in good condition, we decided to restore it,” La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano said.

“We want to entirely rehabilitate the washhouse, replacing the roof and connecting it to the Fuente de Favara stream. To do that we are having to carry out a wide-ranging operation,” the mayor added.

