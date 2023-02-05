UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 20:42

Reports of suspected shots fired at Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Police units are said to be responding to Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina after reports of shots being fired.

 

Police units are said to be responding this afternoon, Sunday, February 5, to reports of shots being fired at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina.

An investigation is believed to be ongoing at the establishment involving officers and detectives from various law enforcement agencies. There have been no reports of victims nor has any information been given regarding possible suspects in the incident, as reported by fox3now.com.

The WCNC news reporter Austin Walker tweeted @AustinCWalker that he had spoken with the owner of a store inside the building who informed him that the mall was being evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

