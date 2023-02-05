Israeli PM Netanyahu contemplating supply of Iron Dome air defence system to Ukraine

By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 2:55

Image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was contemplating supplying Ukraine with his country’s famous Iron Dome defence system.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, February 4, that he would explore the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine. He would also take into account national interests while continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyiv he added.

In an interview with the French television channel LCI, he recalled. “The issue of arms supplies was considered and rejected by the previous Israeli government. I will study this issue and answer this matter in the most adequate manner. We are considering this issue in accordance with our national interests”.

When asked by a journalist whether Israel is considering, in particular, the issue of providing Kyiv with the Iron Dome air defence system, Netanyahu answered in the affirmative. “Yes, I’m thinking about it. That’s all I can say”. Meanwhile, he recalled that Israel has yet to establish a government and formulate a foreign policy.

“I can’t make any promises. We have to see what options are available and also take into account our interests in the region”, Netanyahu said. “Israel’s contribution will probably be in other areas”, he continued.

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that: “Israel is currently providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. We accepted a large number of Ukrainian refugees for such a small country. Thus, we provide a different kind of assistance”, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.