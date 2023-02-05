Russia’s Medvedev warns in the event of any attack on Crimea ‘there will be no negotiations’

By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 2:05

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

In the event of any attack on Crimea ‘there will be no negotiations’ warned Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation warned on Saturday, February 4, that in the event of a Ukrainian strike on Crimea, ‘there will be no negotiations’.

The former Russian President was responding to questions posed by journalist Nadana Friedrichson. She posted his replies on her Telegram channel. In particular, Medvedev was asked whether strikes on Crimea would force Moscow into negotiations with Kyiv



‘There will be no negotiations in this case, there will only be retaliation strikes. The whole of Ukraine, which remained under the rule of Kyiv, will burn’, he insisted firmly. Adding: ‘Our answer can be anything. The President of Russia made this very clear’.

Medvedev added that the Russian Federation does not set any restrictions for itself, and, depending on the nature of the threats, is ready to use all types of weapons ‘in accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence. I can assure you that the answer will be fast, tough and convincing’, he stressed.

It should be pointed out that according to the data of the January survey, the politician’s spontaneous rating of trust among the Russian people was 4 per cent, as reported by gazeta.ru.

State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet meanwhile said that strikes on Crimea using US-supplied missiles could be regarded as a declaration of war by the United States. ‘An attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch a missile attack on Crimea will be regarded as a declaration of war by the United States’, he pointed out.

Speaking with RIA Novosti, he said: ‘It’s time for American unfortunate politicians to realise before it’s too late that jokes with Russia and sabre-rattling will turn out badly for their state’.

The parliamentarian claimed that all the actions of the Ukrainian army are allegedly supervised by Washington and ‘from there, commands are given where to shoot from the supplied American weapons’.

‘Therefore, let the Americans keep their fairy tales about the alleged use of missiles at the discretion of Kyiv to themselves. In the event of a provocation, both the Kyiv authorities and their curators overseas will be fully responsible’, Sheremet insisted.

According to him, the time has come to completely ‘cut the corridors’ through which Western weapons are supplied to Ukraine, inflicting precision strikes on railway junctions, places of training of Ukrainian troops, repair of military equipment, and airfields.

‘We must convince the United States and their closest servant Poland of the futility of aggression against Russia. They must realise that an attack on a country with a missile fence is not only stupid but also deadly’, the deputy concluded.

