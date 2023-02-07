By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 15:28

Belarus leader Lukashenko expects 'new powerful currency unions' to appear soon. Image: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.com

BELARUS President Alexander Lukashenko has revealed that he expects ‘new powerful currency unions’ to appear ‘in the world very soon,’ as reported on Tuesday, February 7.

Belarusian media outlet BelTA reported Lukashenko as saying that he believes that ‘new currency unions will appear in the world in the near future.’

Lukashenko reportedly said that new systems of mutual settlements, including in international trade, are currently being created in the world, which he believed were long “overdue”.

The news outlet reported that the Belarusian President also “demanded” that “government and credit organisations” make the new payment systems “to solve the problem of passing payments in foreign trade under sanctions.”

“We can kind of deliver products and so on,” the 68-year-old said.

“But we will soon consider this and the government and banks will report on how they work on payments. We just have to persevere and work.”

It appears that Lukashenko may have some insider knowledge with regard to the country’s ally, Russia.

According to Russian news outlet Gazeta, the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are looking at creating their own common currency.

This was first talked about by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and was reportedly backed up by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who has not ruled out the creation of a single national currency for settlements within BRICS.

