By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 5:24
Image of Lukashenko and Putin in Minsk.
Credit: [email protected]
During a press conference in Minsk on Monday, December 19, Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus described himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two ‘ most harmful and toxic people on this planet’.
He was speaking after a delegation from the Russian Federation flew from Moscow to the Belarusian capital for talks for the first time since June 2019. Putin was accompanied by Sergei Shoigu, his Minister of Defence, and Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin Foreign Minister.
Lukashenko’s description of the two dictators was made as he and his counterpart sat at a long podium table. “You know the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet”, he commented, glancing at Putin stern-faced.
Video footage – subtitled by himself – of the press conference shared by Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko_en, the former advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed Putin’s initial reaction to the comment. He appeared to be taken somewhat by surprise as he continued to look down at the tabletop.
“We have only one argument, who is bigger”, continued the Belarusian leader. “Vladimir Vladimirovich says I am”. Finally bringing a response, Putin replied: “I’m starting to think he is”. Lukashenko rounded off the double-act by adding: “So we decided together. The same. That’s all”.
“You know the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet” – Lukashenko pic.twitter.com/AOzTbWVXGf
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 19, 2022
Lukashenko personally meets Putin at the airport in Minsk.
Putin visited Belarus for the first time since June 2019.
Presumably, he arrived to persuade Lukashenko about direct involvement in the war pic.twitter.com/jSW6EN8vIz
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 19, 2022
Visiting the Republic Palace in Minsk today, Putin does not give a shit which direction Lukashenko wants him to walk. pic.twitter.com/v6x34MLN4T
— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) December 19, 2022
