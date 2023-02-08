By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 12:42

Violent gang busted in Andalucia's Marbella and arsenal of heavy-duty weapons seized. Image: Policia Nacional/Official

SPAIN’S National Police busted an ‘extremely violent’ gang in Costa del Sol’s Marbella and seized an arsenal of heavy-duty weapons, as reported on Wednesday, February 8.

An extremely violent gang has been dismantled in Spain’s Marbella and six members were arrested for alleged murder, possession of weapons of war, illegal possession of weapons, forgery and receiving stolen goods.

According to the National Police, with these arrests, the police investigation into the attempted murder of three people in Marbella last September has been closed.

The events took place on September 20 in the Lago de las Tortugas, in Marbella.

Three Irish men were fishing when they were attacked and shot.

Following an extensive police investigation, the six members of the criminal organisation were finally located and arrested on February 1 and the weapons and the vehicle used in the attack were also found.

During raids in Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola and Coín, officers seized four pistols, a revolver, a Skorpion submachine gun, 300 cartridges of various calibres, several machetes, two taser pistols, bulletproof vests, balaclavas, flanges, GPS, an inhibitor, a vehicle and 300 ecstasy-MDMA tablets, among other items.

All of the weapons seized were complete with ammunition and ready to fire. During one of the searches, one of the suspects pointed a gun at police officers, who were forced to fire warning shots until the person dropped the weapon.

