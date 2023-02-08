By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 10:28

Former Miss Sweden revealed as latest 'Let's Dance' contestant. Image: Johanna Lind Bagge/Instagram

FORMER Miss Sweden Johanna Lind Bagge has been revealed as the latest contestant for the country’s Let’s Dance series – the nation’s version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Johanna Lind Bagge, who won the Miss Sweden competition in 1993, has been revealed for this year’s Let’s Dance competition which will see stars take to the dance floor on Swedish TV this spring.

The 51-year-old, who is now a skincare entrepreneur, will star alongside Charlotte Kalla, Tone Sekelius, Rickard Sjöberg, Andreas Wijk, Nilla Fischer, Johan Jureskog and Renaida Braun on the show that will air on the country’s TV4 station.

However, this is not the only programme fans will be able to see the former Miss Sweden as she is also due to appear in the SVT programme “Underdog” – a show where celebrities compete with their dogs in agility.

Johanna Lind Bagge will not be the first in her family to compete in “Let’s dance”. In 2011, her husband Anders Bagge was on the programme and finished tenth.

“Let’s dance” premieres in March.

Let’s Dance is a Swedish dance competition featuring Swedish celebrities.

The series has been broadcast for sixteen seasons on TV4.

Current hosts David Lindgren and Petra Mede have fronted the show since 2021.

