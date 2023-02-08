By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 14:32

Singer, Ricky Martin, adds second date at Starlite Catalana Occidente Marbella. Image: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.

After the success of the announcement of his concert on Friday, July 14, he has now added July 15; those being his only two dates in Spain this summer.

Beloved by fans around the world for his instinctive understanding of rhythm and performance, his unique voice and his passionate activism, the international artist returns to the boutique festival with the greatest hits of his career.

Starlite Catalana Occidente will once again host the music icon, awarded with 95 Platinum records, 40 Gold records, multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards including Person of the Year, and 14 Billboard Awards, among many others, to perform live “Ricky Martin Sinfónico”, a powerful and sublime show filled with songs that track and make Latin music’s history, accompanied by classical musicians.

Starlite Catalana Occidente is the best boutique festival in the World. After eleven editions, it is the longest-lasting festival with more than 60 days of concerts.

Music, culture and gastronomy coexist in a single space. An essential appointment for those who want to enjoy close and intimate concerts in an incomparable place. Its programming includes options for all audiences, ages and musical tastes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.