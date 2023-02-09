Do you ever get bored waiting in a queue to be served in a shop or at the market?

The Department of Commerce has launched a new reading animation campaign at the Municipal Market, Wait Reading ‘Espera Llegint‘. Benidorm Council is not expecting you to wade through War and Peace but a compact, light read.

Councillor, Lorenzo Martinez, confirmed: “The dynamics of the campaign are very simple. Participating establishments receive an exhibitor with a batch of books, which they make available to customers so that they can liven up their waiting time by reading some of the works.”

“It is about making that wait a more productive moment, dedicating that time to a habit as healthy for the mind and spirit as reading.”

Businesses interested in joining the initiative and having their exhibitor and batch of books can contact the Department of Commerce via email [email protected] or by phone at 966815443, or with the Central Library at 965855098 or by the mail [email protected]