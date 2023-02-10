Members of Spain’s UME rescue a mother and two children from Turkish earthquake rubble after four days

By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 21:53

Image of UME personnel in Turkey. Credit: [email protected]

A woman and her two children have been rescued from the Turkish Turkish earthquake rubble after four days by members of Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME).

Members of Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME) today, Friday, February 10, rescued a woman and her two children from the Turkish earthquake rubble. They were miraculously found alive beneath the remains of a collapsed building, four days after it fell.

After many hours of clearing work, the UME personnel reached the trapped family members under the ruins of a building in the city of Nurdagui. Apparently, both the boy and the girl were in good condition, although dehydrated, for which they were treated by a medical team at the scene.

As reported by the Anadolu news agency, four other people were pulled from the rubble early this morning. The rescue took place in the city of Diyarbakir, more than 100 hours after the house collapsed in the quake. Search and rescue teams reached 32-year-old Sebahat Varli, and her son Serhat, aged 10.

A few hours earlier, rescue teams managed to get two other people out alive. One in the Kahramanmaras region, was a 26-year-old woman of Syrian nationality. The second person was a 7-year-old girl who was found alive by firefighters in a collapsed building in Hatay, in the far south of Turkey.

According to the most recent balance of the Turkish authorities, from this morning, the number of victims has already reached 18,342 dead and 72,242 injured. It is estimated that there are still tens of thousands more people under the rubble, as reported by larazon.es.

